JUST IN: ACCIDENT VICTIM FOUND WITH BLACK LABEL BEER EVEN AFTER THE VEHICLE HE WAS TRAVELING IN ROLLED 8 TIMES

The Road mishap which happened yesterday along Solwezi Road left onlookers in tears of shock as one of the surviving victims identified as Kangwa Kalaba was found in the nearby tree branches still holding on to his already sipped Black Label beer.

The Vehicle he was traveling in is said to have rolled 8 times and even the police and paramedics can’t explain how he survived, indeed God is good all the time.

Tikambeko news..