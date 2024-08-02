PoliticsPFUKAUPND ACCORDING TO THE PROPAGANDA UKA THIS IS JJ BANDA August 2, 2024 10 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp ACCORDING TO THE PROPAGANDA UKA THIS IS JJ BANDA.
These people are bad news in propaganda. Disgusting filthy politics.
That is why the character of lying and dubious activities seem to stick. They thrive only in misinformation. It is really sad. It must be difficult to turn a new leaf when such manners are deeply rooted.
When will the opposition just be honest with facts. This episode and many others so far are eroding confidence of voters to rely on their objective judgements.
Talk about shooting themselves in the foot.
What do mean? This is JJ Banda!
Mwamba and Silavwe confirmed
Wonder how Mwamba and his PF minions sleep?
And to think these are parents. What do their children think of them?
As for Jay Jay, Silavwe and Mmembe this what you call leadership? Anything at all costs? Some morals you must have….anyone who looks up to you and your works is revolting…
These are conemen who want to get to power by hook or crook! Remember they lied to us about more money in our pockets when they meant more money in their pockets?
Honestly, even a man who once held the highest office in the land can pen to paper such lies that can easily be proven? All they want is to get back to office to protect their loot.
Imagine the ‘ZNS RECRUITMENT FOR YOUTHS THEY LIED ABOUT AT THEIR RALLY ON THE COPPERBELT ‘ UPND has been very practical and they have done good things that people can see with their own eyes. They have paid all retiries that were made to sleep at Ministry of Justice and they have promised to pay the former Zambia Airways Employees their terminal benefits. These are real leaders Zambians can trust with their lives eyes closed. The PF on the other hand will perfect their art and Zambians will live to regret if they made a mistake of ignoring the background of each one of them, including Mmembe and Nawakwi who have a record of borrowing from government institutions and not paying back. Mmembe evaded tax with his Post Empire and is the number one critic of good leaders like Late Mwanawasa (MHSCTRIEP) and now HH. Is it because they belong to tribes that are regarded ‘SLEEPY’ because of their honesty and hard working nature?
The lies that UKA has adopted from the contagious PF are going to live Zambia with no credible opposition. What we need in Zambia is an opposition that will offer credible checks and balances and not wild semantics. Such quibbling over desperate and meaningless semantics on petty stuff is not what is going to provide solutions to the very serious challenges facing our country is facing. MMD under Mwanawasa fixed did fix the ills left by FTJ, including Corruption.
When Banda took over, we saw the re-emergence of the plaque called corruption. Sata came and RDA moved to state house where him and Nsanda feasted on road development deals with contractors. Don’t argue because when Nsanda died, trunks of dollars were found in his house.
Then someone I will not mention landed a ‘jackpot’ and kweena, bonse twalimwene, bonse tinaona, bonse twaamwene, how the mistake of hiring a hyena to look after your goats can be costly.
That is not where we want to go back! Zambians will be asking for hell to break loose if they chose to go back to the vomit.
WE ARE SAFE WITH UPND AND THOUGH WE ARE GOING THROUGH TOUGH TIMES, WE KNOW ALSO THAT IT WAS NOT AN EASY JOURNEY FOR THE ISRAELITES TO REACH THE PROMISED LAND WHEN THEY WALKED TO FREEDOM FROM EGYPT. LET US NOT LOOK BACK TO PHARAOH! IT SHALL BE WELL ON OUR JOURNEY WITH HH.
UKA has been contaminated by PF!
Their lies have an offensive pungent smell that can confuse a person easily that’s why they do that.They always want to mislead and annoy and to insill fear,hurt and deslike.The good thing is Zambians are above such shallow and evil acts.The politics they try to use is a new approach which even the zinjanthropus never used.
It’s JJ Banda’s fault to allow himself to be used as a useful idiot!
He is disposable material as far as UKA is concerned.
If it wasn’t for the second photo showing the face, the little minds would have believed it to be JJ and start causing trouble.
Nevertheless, don’t we have a Law that criminalizes malicious propaganda meant to cause misinformation and Disinformation?
This behavior should not be tolerated!
You’re right @ Chikubabe, Mr. JJ Banda is to blame for all this by allowing his name to used in such evil schemes. He should reflect on this and see if the people using his name are doing it for his benefit or for their selfish benefit. Once his name lose it’s usefulness for their political agenda, they will discard him and forget about him. May he should ask Mr. Kambwili and see how he has been discarded after being used to peddle tribal remarks.
Ba Straight Forward, Mr. Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda is equally evil. How does a normal person urinate in the mouth of another humanbeing? How does he raid a police station?
Asking Mr. Banda to reflect on his action is like asking him to climb mount Everest. It is beyond his conscience. His prefrontal cortex is not in good condition.
JJ Banda, face ili kuti?