ACCORDING TO THE UK NEWSPAPER ” THE GUARDIAN” COPPER QUEENS COACH BRUCE MWAPE FACES ALLEGATION OF TOUCHING BREAST OF A FIFA CONTRACTOR.

Zambia’s Women’s National Team coach, Bruce Mwape, is facing fresh accusations of inappropriate touching, this time involving a FIFA contractor during last year’s Women’s World Cup.

The Guardian reports that a FIFA contractor, a New Zealander who wished to remain anonymous, alleges Mwape touched her breast while the team was staying in Auckland before their match against Spain.

“I remember him putting his hand on my shoulder to say ‘Good morning,'” the contractor told the Guardian, “but then he went again and wiped his hand straight down the front, obviously touching my boob. It happened so quickly. It felt wrong to me but I also questioned whether it had just been a mistake. As in by accident. But after that his relationship with me was very different. So I think he knew what he had done was not appropriate.”

These allegations come on top of previous accusations made in August 2023. Mwape, who remains in charge of the Zambian team and is expected to lead them at the Olympics this summer, was accused of touching a player inappropriately after a training session. The Zambian Football Association (FAZ) had previously referred claims of sexual misconduct by players to FIFA.

Mwape has previously denied all allegations. FIFA is currently investigating both the player’s claims and the new accusations from the contractor.

