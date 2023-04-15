Achraf Hakimi is not a hero!

Achraf is trending in Zambia right now for hiding his money under his mother’s name to frustrate his wife’s efforts to claim 50% of their estate.

Here are the facts:

1. Hiba Abouk, wife of Achraf Hakimi is a professional Spanish actress. She is not broke and definitely not a gold digger as many of you claim. She has her own money hence she never cared about Achraf sending all his money to his mother while she uses hers to run the home. In fact, in 2020, sportsmob called Hiba one of the RICHEST Spanish actresses.

2. Hiba is one of the most intelligent actresses in Spain. She speaks Spanish, Arabic, French, English and Italian fluently.

3. Hiba Abouk is older than her husband Achraf by 12 years… Yes, 12 good years. She contributed in the background to his rise. Achraf was only 19 when they met. Hiba is 36 years old now while Achraf is 24 years old. Achraf is a 24 year old mummy’s boy – no real man should ever take lessons from such a young mummy’s boy.

4. Achraf is not my hero. He is not the kind of man I would allow to marry my daughter.

Any man who gives his mother all his money to hide it from his wife is not man enough and definitely not smart. Did you follow Bill Gates divorce? That’s a smart divorce – they settled everything amicably and only went to court to sign the official paperwork.

Conclusion:

Only a boy would give his money to his mother in order to hide it from his wife. Stop taking relationship advice from boys. For me, I raise men who are REAL MEN…. we don’t give our mothers money to keep away from our partners. We give our spouses right to our wealth and if they ever ask for divorce, we give them a reasonable Portion of the wealth we built together, say goodbye and continue to be friends for the sake of the kids. That’s how real men role.

[Author: Charles Awuzie]