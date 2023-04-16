Achraf Hakimi praised by Andrew Tate,

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi made headlines Friday amid a divorce from model/actress Hiba Abouk — who won’t be able to keep any of his money — and drew “top” praise from controversial public figure Andrew Tate.

Hakimi, 24, maintained his innocence after a woman of the same age accused him of sexually assaulting her at his house on February 25, when Abouk was gone with their children.

Abouk, 36, filed for divorce shortly after and requested to keep half of his assets. She was shocked to find out that all of Hakimi’s property is under his mother’s name.

Tate, 36, gave his nod of approval to the Moroccan soccer star with a comment under an article on Twitter detailing Hakimi’s secret from his wife.

“My G,” commented Tate, who calls himself “Top G.”