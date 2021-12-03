ACKSON SEJANI APPOINTED LOCAL GOVERNMENT SERVICE CHAIRPERSON
The President also appointed Namakau Kabwiku as Police Service Commissioner member, Leslie Chikuse (Public Service Commission member), Tom Silwindi (Correctional Service Commission member) and Wanyae Sinyinda (Teaching Service Commission member).
Ackson Sejane is a confirmed hyper Tonga tribalist who has always persued tribal politics and is now driving HH’s Tonga tribal hegemony strategy in the New Dawn tribal government. He is up to no good. If ECL’s PF contributed 50% division of Zambian society, HH and his UPND have now completed and permanently sealed the tribal divisions in this country. HH can never unite this country. Never! He is too prejudiced.
First of all this is not true of Ackson Sejani who started his politics in the Chiluba MMD. Edgar Lungu’s government arrested Sejani and detained him for alleged abduction of Hatembo family members. Sejani was just living at his farm on a tight budget with little capacity to participate in such activities. The police will have to explain what evidence they had that led to them arresting and detaining him. Was it because he was Tonga?