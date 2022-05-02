ACKSON SEJANI FIRES ALL TOWN CLERKS
Lusaka- Monday, 2nd May 2022
Local Government Service Commission Chairperson Ackson Sejani, has fired all Town clerks.
According to the PF on its Facebook page, Sejani has appointed a few persons to run Councils.
Lusaka City Council will be run by Mukammambo Mbaimbai.
In Kitwe, LGC have appointed Patrick Kambita. Kambita is a young brother to UPND Zambezi East MP Brian Kambita.
In Livingstone, they have promoted Luanshya Town clerk, Timothy Mambalakata.
In Ndola, they have elevated Shila Songolo from Mazabuka Council.- Zambian Eye