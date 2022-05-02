ACKSON SEJANI FIRES ALL TOWN CLERKS

Local Government Service Commission Chairperson Ackson Sejani, has fired all Town clerks.

According to the PF on its Facebook page, Sejani has appointed a few persons to run Councils.

Lusaka City Council will be run by Mukammambo Mbaimbai.

In Kitwe, LGC have appointed Patrick Kambita. Kambita is a young brother to UPND Zambezi East MP Brian Kambita.

In Livingstone, they have promoted Luanshya Town clerk, Timothy Mambalakata.

In Ndola, they have elevated Shila Songolo from Mazabuka Council.- Zambian Eye