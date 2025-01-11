ACT ON THE SOLUTIONS MR HICHILEMA – Dr Fred M’membe

ACT ON THE SOLUTIONS MR HICHILEMA



When we advise Mr Hichilema and the UPND government to revisit the mining concessions and tax waivers to improve dollar inflows to the treasury, and the economy at large, they never take advice or act on it.





They know it all. But here is the reality:



$2 billion of tax waivers per annum can employ 3 million farm workers. This is the reality on the issue of tax incentives.





The UPND government is depriving Zambians to improve their well being; through the provision of improved salaries, infrastructure, social amnenities, education, health, and so on and so forth.





Dr Fred M’membe