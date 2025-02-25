ACTING AUDITOR GENERAL DEFENDS 2023 CDF REPORT DESPITE DENIAL BY CITED LOCAL AUTHORITIES AND PARASTATAL BODIES





Acting Auditor General Dr. Ron Mwambwa has reaffirmed the accuracy of the 2023 Constituency Development Fund-CDF report, which highlighted irregularities in local authorities and parastatal bodies.



Dr. Mwambwa insists that the findings are reliable despite claims from institutions like the Chililabombwe Town Council, Lusaka City Council, and the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission -CEEC that the report is flawed.





He explains to Phoenix News that his office follows a rigorous audit process, involving clearly defined engagement and draft report paragraphs issued to controlling officers who are given a strict three-day period to confirm the accuracy of the reported facts or dispute them.





Dr. Mwambwa has urged the affected institutions to counter the findings with valid evidence, emphasizing that the established audit procedures confirm the accuracy of the reports.





The 2023 CDF report revealed several irregularities, including Lusaka City Council’s questionable disbursement of K5.3 million to 373 unidentified beneficiaries, and the Chililabombwe Town Council’s grant awards to 23 cooperatives amounting to K483,000 without completing the required application process while the CEEC was cited for over K300 million unrecovered funds from non-performing loans.



PN