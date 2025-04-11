ACTING AUDITOR GENERAL RON MWAMBWA DENIES HICHILEMA APPOINTMENT

Acting Auditor General Dr. Ron Mwambwa has denied being appointed by President Hakainde Hichilema, despite a September 25, 2023 statement from Presidential Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka announcing the appointment.

In an affidavit supporting a motion to raise a preliminary legal issue, Dr. Mwambwa through his lawyer Munalula Michael Liweleya argues he was never officially appointed as Auditor General.

Mr. Liweleya contends that the press release cited by the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) does not constitute a formal letter of appointment.

In this matter, LAZ has petitioned the Constitutional Court, seeking Dr. Mwambwa’s removal, stating his appointment was not ratified by the National Assembly as required by law.

The Association also argues that at over 60 years of age, Dr. Mwambwa is ineligible for the position due to the constitutional retirement age.

Cited constitutional provisions include Articles 249(1), 259(1)(a), and 252(1).

Diamond TV