ActionSA withdraws support for ANC’s 2025/26 budget over tax hikes.



The African National Congress (ANC) has lost a key ally in its bid to pass the 2025/26 national budget, as opposition party ActionSA formally withdrew its support. The party cited strong opposition to proposed Value-Added Tax (VAT) increases and income tax adjustments via bracket creep, arguing that the government should focus on cutting inefficiencies rather than imposing further financial strain on South Africans.





ActionSA’s National Chairperson, Michael Beaumont, announced the decision after a meeting with the ANC Task Team on March 21, 2025, where the party reviewed the government’s proposals but found them inadequate. Beaumont criticized the ANC-led Government of National Unity (GNU) for failing to curb wasteful spending, making tax hikes unjustifiable.





With ActionSA’s six seats in the National Assembly now opposed to the budget, the ANC faces increased difficulty in securing the 201 votes required for its passage. The Democratic Alliance (DA), another GNU partner, has also rejected the proposed tax increases, further complicating the ANC’s efforts.





This development highlights deepening tensions within South Africa’s political landscape, as economic pressures and public dissatisfaction shape the debate ahead of the crucial budget vote.