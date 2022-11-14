ACTIVIST CONDEMNS SAMFYA HUBBY THAT CUT OFF WIFE’S MALEPE

Gender Activist Beauty Katebe has described as extreme gender based violence, the action by a Samfya man who violently cut off his wife’s labia locally known as Malepe.

Katebe is shocked that the 30 year old woman could be left hospitalised simply for delaying to open the door for her husband at night.

She tells Byta FM News that it is sad that George Kapoya aged 40 could cut off his wife’s labia using his hands.

Katebe called on police to ensure that the law takes course with the offender facing the full wrath of the law.

The Gender Activist also called on stakeholders to step up efforts in promoting awareness on the dangers of abusing drugs and alcohol which were catalysts for violence.

According to Zambia Daily Mail, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that on the fateful night around 20:00 hours, the suspect went back home from a drinking spree and started knocking on the door and his wife opened for him, however, he started insulting the wife and children who were sleeping for not opening the door for him on time and whilst just sitting in the house.

The suspect then started beating his wife and later inserted his hands into her vagina and pulled her left labia which eventually got cut, and she sustained a swollen and bleeding vagina as well as general body pains.