ACTIVIST DEMANDS GOVT STRATEGY OVER COMMUNICATION CHAOS AS KAWANA, MWEETWA CLASH ON LUNGU'S HEALTH STATUS





A Governance activist has urged government to realign its communication system and strategy to address growing concerns over conflicting statements, emphasizing the need for evidence-based information.





On April 8, 2025, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana disclosed that former President Edgar Lungu is undergoing chemotherapy in South Africa.





However, Chief Government Spokesperson and Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa publicly refuted this, stating that Kawana’s remarks do not represent the official government position.





In an interview with Sun FM TV News, Sensio Banda highlighted the inconsistency in government communication, stressing the importance of distinguishing between policy matters and political rhetoric.





Mr. Banda criticized the increasing number of conflicting statements from government officials, pointing to a lack of coordination.



He also emphasized the need for improved collaboration between government officials and UPND representatives to ensure clarity on who is authorized to make specific statements.



