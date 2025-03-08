ACTIVIST URGES GOV’T TO REALIGN 2025 BUDGET AFTER US AID WITHDRAWAL



Governance Activist Archie Mulunda is urging government to quickly realign the 2025 national budget to account for the withdrawn development aid from the United States government, particularly in the health sector.





Mr. Mulunda notes that this aid withdrawal, initially meant to last only three months, has already started taking its toll, with layoffs, loss of business for supplementary goods suppliers to USAID, and risks to various programs, especially those focused on HIV/AIDS across Zambia.





In an interview, Mr. Mulunda has emphasized the need for government to secure alternative funding to sustain the health sector.





He notes that although aid from the European Union and other donor funders remains available, he views the US decision as an opportunity for Zambia to become self-sustaining.





Mr. Mulunda concurs with reports that President Hakainde Hichilema has acknowledged the need for a resilient treasury to fund affected sectors, including the purchase of Antiretroviral Therapy Treatment.



PN