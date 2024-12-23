ACTIVISTS DEMAND ACTION OVER EMPLOYMENT OF FOREIGN DRIVERS



Activists opposing the employment of foreign tanker drivers in Zambia have voiced growing concerns, accusing the government of inaction on the matter.





Speaking on behalf of the group, Spokesperson Solomon Mumba stated that the continued hiring of foreign drivers is depriving qualified Zambians of job opportunities, despite clear legal provisions to protect local employment.





The activists have issued a four-day ultimatum for the government to address the situation, threatening to take action if their demands are not met.



However, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has maintained that the issue was resolved.





Ministry Public Relations Officer Collins Hikalinda suggests that if there are additional concerns, they should be formally presented.



Diamond TV