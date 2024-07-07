ACTIVISTS VOW TO GO AHEAD WITH ZESCO PROTEST

Lusaka Activists have vowed to go ahead with a planned peaceful protest at Zesco Headquarters, over prolonged hours of load shedding.

This is despite an engagement with police and Zesco on the matter, in which they have been advised to call off the protest.

At a media briefing in Lusaka, the activists have claimed that despite several engagements with the power utility, it has failed to address their demands, which include sticking to the load shedding schedule.

However, Zambia Police, Deputy Police Public Relations officer Danny Mwale tells Diamond News in a telephone interview that the police will not allow them to go ahead as this will disturb public peace around the Zesco premises.

Diamond TV