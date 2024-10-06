Actor Ashton Kutcher not under investigation by FEDS in Diddy case

American actor and film producer, Ashton Kutcher is not being investigated as part of Diddy‘s criminal case despite reports that he is terrified of potentially being dragged into the music mogul’s legal problems.

The actor’s friendship with Diddy has come under heavy scrutiny, having attended one of Diddy’s infamous White Parties in the past.

However, sources close to Ashton Kutcher told TMZ that he has “zero knowledge” of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ activities after the rapper’s arrest following a grand jury indictment.

According to TMZ, Kutcher has nothing to worry about amid ongoing investigations into Diddy and his affairs after his arrest and charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Sources close to the Diddy case told the news outlet that Kutcher is not a “target” of the federal criminal investigation involving the embattled rapper.

Insiders close to Kuthcer also stressed that the actor has nothing to do with Diddy’s alleged crimes, noting that, like many in the entertainment business, he attended a party hosted by the music mogul.

“This narrative has got to stop,” the source said. “Ashton has nothing to do with this. Zero involvement. Zero knowledge of these [Diddy’s] activities. Ashton, like everyone else in Hollywood, attended a Diddy party 20 years ago.”

The recent report comes after it was revealed that Kutcher had concerns about the possibility of Diddy lying about some of his famous friends in a bid to free himself from his legal troubles.

A source told the Daily Mail that Kutcher, who had been friends with Diddy for over two decades, was quite terrified that he could “say anything, do anything or turn on anyone” to get out of prison.

“Ashton absolutely regrets his friendship with Diddy considering what has happened,” an insider shared. “He feels lied to, betrayed, taken for granted, and manipulated.”

The source continued, “He feels the same way about Danny Masterson. He now trusts no one except for his wife, Mila [Kunis]. He is going to keep his circle to his family.”