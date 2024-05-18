Actor Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez reunite in public for the first time in over a month

Actor Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez have been spotted together in public for the first time in over a month.

They were photographed together on Thursday evening, coming together for a school play starring Ben’s kid, Fin. Ben and Jennifer arrived separately, but both showed up with flowers for Fin and they didn’t keep their distance. They were seen talking to each other ahead of the play.

However, there was no PDA as they, instead, kept their hands to themselves during the reunion. Jennifer’s child, Emme, was also there to see the play.

After the event, Ben gave Jennifer and Emme a ride back to the Beverly Hills family home which they bought for $60 million last year.

The Oscar winner later returned to his new Brentwood rental, making it clear he and Jennifer will continue to live separately for now.

While Ben and Jen haven’t officially called it quits, all signs are pointing to a split.