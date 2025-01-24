Actor Mbuso Khoza Calls Lobola a ‘Scam,’ Questions its Relevance in Modern Society

Renowned historian, and actor Mbuso Khoza has sparked controversy by labeling the African custom of lobola, or bride price, as a “scam.”

Mbuso Khoza criticizes the lobola tradition and questioned its relevance in modern society.

Mbuso Khoza Criticizes Lobola’s High Costs and Societal Impact

Speaking during an interview with Newzroom Afrika to mark the 146th anniversary of the Battle of Isandlwana, Mbuso Khoza shared his critical perspective on the traditional African custom of lobola. He described the practice as a major hindrance to marriage in modern society.

Khoza emphasized that the transactional nature of lobola has overshadowed its original purpose of uniting families and shaping society.

“Lobola is what is tearing us down.

There are people who can’t get married because of how expensive lobola is. The transitional aspect of lobola has taken its toll more than our coming together as a family and shaping society, rather than paying one another. For me, it’s a scam. There’s no price for a human being,” Khoza said.

Video: Will Brill Celebrates Tony Win for Best Featured Actor

The Original Purpose of Marriage

Khoza argued that the essence of marriage has been overshadowed by the financial demands of lobola. He pointed out that the custom, meant to foster unity and family ties, has become overly transactional.

“The main purpose of people coming together in marriage is to shape society. Today, we are using money to buy one another in the name of lobola, and this is in flat contradiction to how emotions work and how people chemically connect,” Khoza explained.

Instead, Khoza suggested redefining lobola as a gesture of humanity, emphasizing mutual respect and order over financial transactions.

Reflection on Zulu Culture

Khoza also lamented the erosion of Zulu cultural identity and heritage. He expressed concern over the current state of the Zulu people, stating,

“They are nowhere, to be honest. Where is their culture? Where is their land?”

Known for his deep understanding of African traditions and history, Khoza’s critique has reignited discussions about the relevance and execution of lobola in contemporary African societies.