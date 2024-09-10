Actor Tyrese Gibson arrested for failing to pay $73k in child support

American actor, Tyrese Gibson has been taken into custody for failing to pay $73k in child support for his daughter with ex-wife Samantha Lee.

TMZ reports that Gibson, who shares a 5-year-old daughter, Soraya, with his ex-wife Samantha Lee, appeared before Judge Kevin Farmer to address the child support payments he was ordered to pay earlier this year.

During the hearing, Judge Farmer expressed frustration over Gibson’s failure to pay the $10,000 per month that was mandated back in April 2023.

After several months of non-compliance, the judge found Gibson in contempt of court. Tyrese was then placed in handcuffs by the bailiff and briefly taken into custody.

However, the judge noted that Tyrese could resolve the situation and avoid further legal consequences by paying a total of $73,000. This amount includes back child support payments as well as $7,500 in attorney fees for Samantha Lee.

The arrest comes just a day after the 45-year-old star posted a lengthy and now-deleted message on Instagram, where he claimed that he could be arrested as early as Monday morning.

The Fast & The Furious actor reportedly has a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.