Actor Uche Maduagwu Tackles Pete Edochie Over Statement On Failed Marriages In Nollywood

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has reacted to veteran actor Pete Edochie’s recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, berating Nollywood actresses with failed marriages.

Edochie, in the interview published Friday, said, “If you come to our Industry today, most of our girls who got married 2- 3 years ago have all left their husbands, from beginning to the end.

“I was shocked that Chioma Chukwa had left her husband, Ireti Doyle, Tonto Dikeh. You take a vow when you are going to get married for better or worse, not for better or out. You will always think it’s greener on the other side, that is the mistake we all make.”

Responding to Edochie’s interview, Maduagwu said the veteran act should focus on his disgraceful son (Yul Edochie) who got an actress (Judy Austin) pregnant while working on a movie set.

Maduagwu continued saying Yul and Juidy have continued to celebrate on social media while Yul’s first wife May Edochie, continues to mourn the passing of their son, Kambiichukwu, who died in March.

‘’Focus on your PIKIN DISGR*CEFUL actions in Marriage, not these great actresses Matter. Marriage is supposed to be Enjoyed, not ENDURED.

“I wept Bitterly after #watching Sir PETE interview, so INSENSITIVE, instead of Boldly criticizing WETIN him PIKIN do him #Wife of more than 16 years of Blissful #Marriage by giving Colleague #Movie Location BELLE.

“Instead of criticizing how him PIKIN Dey do #dance and singing #videos with Judy on social media even when MAY Dey MOURN, you are focusing on Tonto Dikeh, Aunty IRETI, and Chioma that are now Fulfilled and spiritually Prosperous. Seriously?”