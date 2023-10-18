Actor Van Vicker, Wife Mark 20th Wedding Anniversary

Renowned Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker, and his wife, Adjoa, are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary today, October 17.

Taking to his Instagram page to celebrate this milestone, Van Vicker reflected on the beginning of their journey together, which started three decades ago, leading to their marital union two decades ago.

He wrote, ‘’The journey of togetherness began some 30 years ago. It was locked in 20 years ago. Happy 20th wedding anniversary to us, It’s a blessing and no paltry sum. Family is everything. We are waiting for your China.”

Credit: Instagram | iam_vanvicker