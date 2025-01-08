Actress Aubrey Plaza has issued a statement following the de@th of her husband, Jeff Baena.

It was confirmed on Friday that the filmmaker had d!ed by su!cide at the age of 47.

The director and screenwriter was found at a home close to the Fern Dell Nature Trail near the Hollywood Hills, which he shared with Plaza.

Speaking out for the first time since the shocking news broke, Plaza and her family said: “This is an unimaginable tragedy.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support.

“Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Baena worked with Plaza, 40, on the 2014 horror film Life After Beth and the 2017 historical comedy The Little Hours.

They got together romantically around 2011 and married a decade later.

While they always remained a very private couple, the star told The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2021 that she and Baena “got a little bored one night” during the Covid pandemic and decided to wed after celebrating their 10th anniversary.

Baena was known for writing the 2020 thriller Horse Girl, starring Alison Brie, and the 2022 dark comedy Spin Me Round, both of which he also directed.

He also created the 2004 comedy I Heart Huckabees starring Jude Law, Jason Schwartzman, Dustin Hoffman, and Mark Wahlberg.

Additionally, Baena created the anthology comedy series Cinema Toast, which included an episode directed by Plaza and another starring Community actress Brie.

Plaza had been announced as a presenter at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony before her husband’s de@th.

She was not present during the ceremony.