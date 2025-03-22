Actress Nambitha Mpumlwana arrested for alleged shoplifting at Dis-Chem



According to Sunday World, actress Nambitha Mpumlwana was arrested last week for allegedly stealing a lipstick at Dis-Chem in Ferndale Mall. The actress, known for her role in Showmax’s Soft Life, was caught attempting to walk out with a lipstick worth R160.





A police officer, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed to Sunday World that Dis-Chem management called authorities after catching the actress in the act. Upon their arrival, they discovered it was Mpumlwana who was allegedly attempting to steal the items.





However, there has been no official statement on the legal proceedings or further developments.