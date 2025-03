Democratic U.S. Senator Adam Schiff, of California, on Saturday released a video in which he explains how he believes Donald Trump and Elon Musk are “already” going after Social Security.

Schiff, a frequent target of Trump, said, “If you thought Donald Trump and Elon Musk weren’t going to go after your Social Security – you thought wrong.”

“They already are,” he then added.

In the video, Schiff lays out the evidence that Trump and Musk are already coming after American “paychecks.