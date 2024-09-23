ADDRESS ZESCO CRISIS IMMEDIATELY, CHANDA URGES UPND



United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) leader Charles Chanda is calling on the UPND government to tackle the ongoing issues at ZESCO and the chronic load shedding that has burdened citizens.



In a statement on Monday, Chanda emphasized that the persistent power shortages result from mismanagement rather than solely blaming external factors like drought.



Chanda highlighted a historical trend of previous governments using ZESCO as a “cash cow” to finance political campaigns and appoint cadre members to key positions.



He asserts that these practices undermine the authority of qualified professionals, leading to poor decision-making and exacerbating the ongoing crisis.



“The government must take responsibility for the dire situation at ZESCO and implement systematic changes,” Chanda urged. “We cannot afford to continue along this path of mismanagement. It is imperative that the UPND act decisively to restore public confidence in our national power supplier.”



Chanda’s remarks come as growing frustration among citizens regarding power outages continues to mount. He called for immediate action to stabilize ZESCO’s operations and restore reliable electricity to all Zambians, warning that failure to do so could have serious implications for the country’s economy and quality of life.



The UPPZ leader’s statements resonate with many who believe that proactive leadership is essential to overcoming these long-standing challenges.



KUMWESU SEPT 23, 2024.