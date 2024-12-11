ADEDO ZAMCANO VICE PRESIDENT WELCOMES CONCOURT RULING





Opposition African Development and Economic Development Organisation (ADEDO ZAMCANO) Vice President Daniel Nyati has welcomed the rulling by the Constitutional Court over the Former Republican President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest in the 2026 general elections.





Speaking in interview with Revelation News in Lusaka on Tuesday,Mr Nyati says that the country needs to see the judiciary that makes the decisions on principals unlike one that makes decisions based on who is occupying the office as that deprives the Zambian people’s confidence in the judiciary.





He has further urged the united party for National Development UPND Party not to celebrate stating that having Edgar lungu out of the race does not guarantee victory for them because the only enemy they have is their future to deliver their promises which they promised the Zambian people.