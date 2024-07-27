Adele and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, are set to tie the knot, according to reports from The Sun. The singer’s sports agent beau proposed last Thursday with a stunning four-carat diamond ring, which Adele was seen wearing during a recent outing.

The romantic proposal took place in Adele’s hometown of Tottenham, London, and went off without a hitch. The couple celebrated their engagement by FaceTiming friends and family to share the joyous news.

Following the proposal, Adele and Rich were spotted at the Chiltern Firehouse, where they toasted their engagement with champagne. Friends of the couple are already planning an epic celebration for the end of the year.

Speculation about their engagement has been swirling since last November when Adele was seen with a large diamond ring during a courtside appearance with Rich. Adele further fueled the rumors by referring to herself as Rich’s wife and expressing her desire for a baby girl with him during her Las Vegas show in May.