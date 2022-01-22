English singer and songwriter Adele has shared a tearful apology to fans after being forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency after delays meant that the show was not ready to go live.

She took to Twitter a day before her Weekends With Adele residency was due to kick off to tell fans: ‘All dates will be rescheduled. More info coming soon.’

Adele, 33, had been due to kick off her set of shows at the Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace on Friday but revealed on Thursday that delays due to coronavirus had meant it just was not ready.

Between tears, she told her followers: ‘Hiya, listen – I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,’ she told fans as she broke down into tears.

‘We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.

‘Half my crew, half my team have come down with Covid – they still are – and it’s been impossible to finish the show.

‘And I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted. I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.

‘We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now, trying to figure it out and we;ve run out of time.’

Adele continued: ‘I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again.

‘I’m really, really sorry. I’m really sorry. We’re on it – we’re going to reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now.’

She assured fans: ‘I’m going to finish my show and I’m going to get it to where it’s supposed to be. I’m so sorry, it’s been impossible. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry, I’m sorry.’

Tickets for her residency had sold out in minutes, with the star being expected to net over £500,000 per night for her run in Las Vegas.