ADOPTION OF PATRICK BANDA AS PF CANDIDATE FOR LUSANGANZI DISTRICT COUNCIL CHAIPERSON BY-ELECTION IS ANOTHER ELECTORAL CIRCUS.

Today, PF has announced the adoption of PATRICK BANDA whose Grade 12 certificate has been the cause of the nullification of the ELECTION creating a vacancy is a pure disrespect of the Courts and Constitution.

The fact that the courts nullified his election it means that the certificate offended Art 153(4)(c) for the Councilor/chairperson or Mayor while for the MP is an insult to Art 70(1) (d).

We need bring order in the electoral process as we cant continue with this electoral circus and impunity.

PATRICK BANDA must automatically be disqualified by Art 153(4)(c) which demands that one to be elected to that position must have obtained, as a minimum academic qualification, a grade twelve certificate or its equivalent

At what time did he obtain the new certificate for him to be allowed to be presented before the Electoral commission of Zambia (ECZ), if not the same one which was disputed.

The issue of NO grade 12 certificate also apply to an MP who does not meet the provision of Art 70 (1)(d).

It is assumed that on trial, the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) was/is key witness to electoral PETITIONS bordering on Grade 12 certificates and out of their testimony the courts make decisions.

Therefore, the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) must recall, suspend or invalidate such certificates the courts have doubts with the authenticity.

In this regard, Patrick Banda must not be allowed to re contest without proof of new G12 certificate.

I submit

Mcdonald Chipenzi