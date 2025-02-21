Adult Star Bonnie Blue ‘Pregnant’ Weeks After Bedding Over 1,000 Men in 12 Hours

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has set social media abuzz with speculation that she might be pregnant, just weeks after claiming to have slept with over 1,000 men in less than 24 hours.

Bonnie Blue’s Cryptic Post Fuels Pregnancy Rumors

Bonnie ignited rumours after sharing an Instagram story featuring an unusual mix of food—pickles covered in chocolate sauce and sprinkles, alongside dry noodles and chicken nuggets. Captioning the post with “#cravings,” she left fans guessing whether she is expecting.



The post sent social media users into a frenzy, with many rushing to X (formerly Twitter) to speculate about the alleged pregnancy. Questions swirled over who the father could be, considering her well-documented career. However, Bonnie Blue has yet to confirm or deny if she is pregnant.

Past Marriage & Supportive Ex-Husband

In a recent interview with The Sun, Bonnie revealed that she was once married to her childhood sweetheart, Oliver Davidson. The pair met at 15 and tied the knot in 2022 before relocating to Australia’s Gold Coast. It was there that she left her traditional 9-to-5 job in recruitment and launched her controversial career in the adult industry.

Surprisingly, Bonnie claims her ex-husband was supportive of her transition into adult content creation and even encouraged her to pursue it. Though the two have since separated and are in the process of divorcing, she insists they remain on good terms.

“He’s still very much supportive and very proud because I have seen articles which say he doesn’t associate himself with me, and that’s not the case. We’ve still got a very close relationship.”

Despite their pending divorce, Bonnie says she is happily single and isn’t looking for a new relationship anytime soon. She also revealed that if she ever decides to have children, she is confident she can do it on her own.