ADVANTAGE OF VACATION OF MINISTERS FROM OFFICE 90 DAYS BEFORE THE ELECTIONS PROPOSAL FROM THE EXECUTIVE



1. They will not have comparative advantage to use state resources to campaign for the ruling party ;





2. The statutory institutions under the ministries will not have undue influence from ministers who are clearly politicians; thus there will be interference from ministers in the work of the police, military , ECZ etc





3. It will create a level playing field for all political parties ;



4. It will address and agree with the court judgement in which the concourt was of the view that the Ministers under ECL should not have remained in office after dissolution of parliament ;



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM