ADVANTAGES OF DELIMITATION OF CONSTITUENCIES PROPOSED BY THE EXECUTIVE



Economic value :



1. More money shall be made available for skills training in carpentry, welding , fish farming , general agricultural, tailoring , and bricklaying as the constituency divided into two shall have double CDF in a way ;e.g k36. 1 million shall be multiplied by two in the same geographical area which shall be divided into two .





2. More classroom blocks for pupils will be built , mkre health posts , more roads , more other infrastructure, including the road network ;



3. More jobs shall be created for youths and women because each constituency will need new infrastructure to be set up whose construction will be translated into job creation ;





4. More citizens shall become productive because more money shall be made available in a particular geographical area for empowerment and bursaries ;





Legislative value :



1. Effective representation and consultation as the population will be easy to manage by one MP due to reduced geographical and population size in a constituency ;





2. Aspirations of the people will easily be taken to parliament through a consultative process which will be easy to manage .





3. Increased parliamentary representation as consensus will be built around a reasonable number of members of parliament .



UPND MEDIA TEAM