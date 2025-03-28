ADVANTAGES OF DELIMITATION OF CONSTITUENCIES PROPOSED BY THE EXECUTIVE
Economic value :
1. More money shall be made available for skills training in carpentry, welding , fish farming , general agricultural, tailoring , and bricklaying as the constituency divided into two shall have double CDF in a way ;e.g k36. 1 million shall be multiplied by two in the same geographical area which shall be divided into two .
2. More classroom blocks for pupils will be built , mkre health posts , more roads , more other infrastructure, including the road network ;
3. More jobs shall be created for youths and women because each constituency will need new infrastructure to be set up whose construction will be translated into job creation ;
4. More citizens shall become productive because more money shall be made available in a particular geographical area for empowerment and bursaries ;
Legislative value :
1. Effective representation and consultation as the population will be easy to manage by one MP due to reduced geographical and population size in a constituency ;
2. Aspirations of the people will easily be taken to parliament through a consultative process which will be easy to manage .
3. Increased parliamentary representation as consensus will be built around a reasonable number of members of parliament .
UPND MEDIA TEAM
Do you have the money to sustain new constituencies when our economy is on its knees. You want to kill Zambians through unfair taxes when foreigners looting our mineral are contributing nothing? Shameless people. You will be voted out like PF. You have become worse than PF which we condemned when we supported you.