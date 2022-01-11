Emmanuel Mwamba

Nayo Nayo!

ADVERT ON ZESCO RESTRUCTURING SUSPENDED

“There no plans to unbundle ZESCO, Expression of Interest has been suspended”

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has suspended an advert that called for Expression Of Interest(EOI) meant to invite local and international experts on the proposed restructuring of ZESCO.

IDC Chief Executive Officer Mateyo Kaluba confirmed the development.

He said there are no plans to unbundle ZESCO. He said the advert in the Daily Mail was meant to invite Expression of Interest (EOI) from local and international experts on the proposed restructuring of ZESCO.

He said the advert that appeared in the Daily Mail is not a decision to unbundle or privatise ZESCO.

“We have since suspended the EOI to allow for sector-wide consideration to be incorporated in the Terms of Reference……” he said.