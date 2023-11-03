Advice from Ms Alice Rowlands Musukwa to Che

Advice from Ms Alice Rowlands Musukwa to Chellah Tukuta Photography she writes;

Chellah my brother

Learn to know when to Stop, to much of something is bad, opportunities comes only once in life but you were given twice, gratitude is the most powerful tool in this life, take full responsibility of your actions and learn from all your mistakes.



Rediscover yourself and start a new page, you were one from many that the president recognized and you know how the government was patient with you, they tolerated your behavior my brother, you know deep down, everything you did was against your work ethics and you knew the consequences of your actions.



Forget Facebook people because these people have only seen your lost, start a new page of life revisit your mistakes and Move on. Chalo Bantu my brother.