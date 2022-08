ADVICE TO NEWLY RECRUITED FEMALE TEACHERS, NURSES

1. Your employment can’t buy a relationship or marriage

2. Never get a loan to buy a man. He will leave you to service it alone

3. Live within your means. Ichimpwena will get you into debt

4. Invest, build. Don’t wait. Start now

5. Don’t keep a man in the name of love. These goats don’t appreciate

6. Be useful to your family. Help them.

7. Go back to school or you will remain in one position till kingdom comes

By Frezer Mungonchi