Advisory note to The President

Dear President Hakainde Hichilema,

A combination of a drought and wave 4 won’t be good for the economy. Farmers who planted early have already lost their crops. Those who bought late maturing varieties are behind time and since inputs are expensive, it is difficult to make last minute changes. In view of this I would recommend immediate action as follows:

1) Halt export of maize if we haven’t done so already, we need to prioritise food security in view of this partial drought.

2) Secure emergency funding for Zambia National Service and Zambia Correctional Services to utilise their irrigated farmland and facilities to venture into mass production of maize in the first half of next year.

3) Provide incentives to farmers with irrigation facilities to grow maize.

4) DMMU should work with Ministry of Agriculture and other key stakeholders to adequately prepare for effects of the drought through rapid disaster response (securing food packs) and risk reduction measures (promotion of drought resistant crops).

A serious drought and full blown wave 4 have the potential to throw our 2022 budget into disarray and send economic growth into negatives. Let us all fight Covid 19 and prepare for the worst case scenario should this drought persist.

Thank you,

Alexander Nkosi.