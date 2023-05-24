By Dennis sikazwe Jr

AFCON 2012 CHAMPIONS GEAR UP FOR LEGENDS CLASH WITH BARCELONA LEGENDS

The AFCON 2012 champions are eagerly preparing for a highly anticipated showdown as they go through intense training sessions under the guidance of Great Kalu. With the Legends game against Barcelona Legends scheduled to take place on Thursday, the team is leaving no stone unturned in their quest for victory.

The training sessions are focused on honing their skills and tactics, ensuring that they are well-prepared to take on formidable opponents. The AFCON 2012 champions are determined to showcase their prowess and entertain fans at the upcoming match, which will be held at the renowned National Heroes Stadium.



The stage is set for a thrilling encounter as the 2021 champions gear up to host Barcelona Legends on Thursday. This highly anticipated clash between two formidable teams of former football stars promises to be an exciting event for fans and enthusiasts alike.

The National Heroes Stadium will witness the reunion of legendary players from both sides, as they display their skills and relive their glory days on the field.

The AFCON 2012 champions, under the guidance of Great Kalu, are leaving no room for complacency as they prepare to face off against the renowned Barcelona Legends in what is expected to be a memorable match.

📷 Mukwima Timothy Chilala