

By Piers Edwards

BBC Sport Africa

Zambia say they are on standby to play at the Africa Cup of Nations should Zimbabwe be banned by football’s world governing body ahead of Sunday’s start of the competition.

Last month, Fifa said a ban “may have to be imposed on” Zimbabwe unless the elected FA regained control of the sport from a government-appointed organisation by 3 January.

This has not happened, meaning Zambia are theoretically in line to contest the finals since they finished behind Zimbabwe in their Nations Cup qualifying group.

We have followed keenly the development in Zimbabwe and have always remained open to being part of the Nations Cup if Zimbabwe is banned,” Sidney Mungala, the Zambian FA’s media officer, told BBC Sport Africa.

“Given the length of the time before the tournament kicks off, we would have hoped that this matter would have been resolved by now.”

Zambia missed out on reaching the Nations Cup by a single point, when finishing third behind second-placed Zimbabwe in a qualifying group topped by defending champions Algeria.