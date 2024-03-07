AFCON Fallout: Samuel Eto’o Statue Vandalised In Yaounde

Following the poor state of Cameroon football, the lovers of the game in the country have continued to show their displeasure towards the governance of the former Indomitable Lions striker Samuel Eto’o.

Since he was elected the president of the Federation of Cameroon Football, the country has witnessed a series of setbacks in their games at all levels.

The Junior teams have failed to qualify for the major competitions, and the Lioness too will not be in action until around 2026 after crashing out of the 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

In December 2020, Eto’o was honoured by the installation of this statue in Yaoundé, granting him the title of Honorary Citizen of the commune, in a move aimed at celebrating his contributions to football and Cameroonian society.

The destruction of the statue, which took place on Monday, marks the second time that the monument has suffered such an act. Previously, the statue had already lost its left arm in a similar incident, highlighting a series of acts of vandalism that question the motivations behind these attacks.

Eto’o, former captain of the Indomitable Lions, is an emblematic figure of Cameroonian and world sport, having had a remarkable career both at the club, where he shone under the colours of Barça and Inter Milan and with the Cameroon national team (118 caps, 56 goals).