Affair with ‘Jah Man’ costs woman her marriage

A Man of Ndola has divorced his wife after she was caught red-handed with her boyfriend, a Rastafarian, in an incomplete building.

Innocent Manjimela told a Kabushi local court that his wife Charity Mupundu would also cook nshima for the Rastafarian whom he referred to in court as ‘Jah Man’ to eat while he was away for work.

This prompted Manjimela to sue Mupundu for divorce as she was not faithful to him and their marriage.

As a truck driver, Manjimela said most of the time he was away and his wife would sell household goods and use the money for drinking.

Credit:Sunday Times