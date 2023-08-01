AFFECTED COMESA TRADERS CALL ON GOVT TO RESCIND DECISION TO DEMOLISH THEIR STRUCTURES

By Lukundo Nankamba

Affected traders at COMESA market are calling on authorities to rescind their decision to demolish booths, stands and stalls illegally erected at the market.



The Lusaka City Council has issued a notice to the effect that it will this Friday, August 4th carry out a demolition exercise at COMESA market of 236 booths, stands and stalls that have been illegally erected.



But the affected traders in an interview with Phoenix News are seeking answers from government on where they will be relocated because many have been trading from the market for over 10 years now.



Others have expressed worry that this action will cause more suffering as most of them depend on these businesses to make earns meets.

And Patriotic Front Acting President Given Lubinda has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to find a sustainable solution for street vendors, majority of whom voted the UPND in power and says this move is disadvantaging many Zambians are currently facing economic hurdles.

