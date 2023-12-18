AFFECTED TRADERS ACCUSE SOME COUNCILORS OF CONNIVING WITH A NAMED BUSINESSMAN IN THE DEMOLITION OF THEIR MAKESHIFT SHOPS IN KAMWALA

By Gladys Banda

Some traders at Big Moze market in Kamwala whose makeshift stalls were demolished over the weekend by the Lusaka City Council have accused some councilors of conniving with a named businessman who they want to allocate the land in question to.

In an interview with Phoenix News, the marketers have alleged that the demolishing of their stalls and pending eviction is aimed at facilitating the takeover of the land by the named businessman.

They allege that the named businessman has been working with some councilors, who are displacing people and claiming pieces of land across Lusaka town where he plans to set up his businesses.

The marketers who have appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene since Local Government Minister Garry Nkombo has failed to help them also say that despite being up to date with the paying of market levies and other taxes, the local authority went on to demolish their properties resulting in the loss of huge sums of money and goods.

But Lusaka City Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Nyambe Bulumba has clarified that the said land is a private property and has refuted claims that the council has been collecting taxes and levies from the affected marketers.

