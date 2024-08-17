AFLATOXICOSIS OUTBREAK IN ZAMBIA CLAIMS DOZENS OF DOG LIVES, RAISES HUMAN HEALTH CONCERNS



An outbreak of aflatoxicosis in Zambia has resulted in the deaths of numerous dogs, with the Zambezi Animal Welfare Services alone losing 34 dogs in just three weeks. The contamination is believed to have originated from a consignment of dog food that hit the market in May, although the exact timeline is unclear.



While some companies have recalled their affected products, no further updates have been provided. The Zambian government is aware of the situation but has yet to issue an official statement.



The Veterinary Association of Zambia has confirmed the reports of dog deaths and is investigating the source of the aflatoxin. However, concerns are growing that the contamination may extend to humans, as Zambia’s staple food, cornmeal, has also been reported to be contaminated.



An investigation by Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya for Diamond TV Zambia found that some cornmeal products had been recalled due to consumer complaints of bitterness and stomach problems. Nora Small, a local resident, lost nine of her 12 dogs between July 18 and August 1 after feeding them a porridge made from contaminated cornmeal. Two separate veterinary clinics confirmed that the dogs died from aflatoxin poisoning.



“I lost 9 dogs and the vet was 100% sure that it was aflatoxin. I don’t feed my dogs pellets. I just feed them mealie meal, so I was shocked to discover that there was aflatoxin in the mealie meal that even I and my family eat,” said Nora Small.



With milling companies directing queries to the government, concerns are mounting over government’s response to the crisis, particularly given the country’s vulnerable food security situation following a devastating drought.



Aflatoxin poses a significant risk to human health, and the lack of official comment or action from the government has raised alarm bells among citizens and animal welfare organizations.



By Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya

Diamond Media Zambia