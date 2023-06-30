By CIC Investigation.

AFRAID! TASILA LUNGU WITHDRAWS THE CASE SHE SUED NEWSDIGGERS OVER THE PUBLICATION IT CARRIED AGAINST HER.

Newsdiggers where prepared to go head-head showdown with former President Edgar Lungu’s Daughter Tasila Lungu over article it published which she claimed was defamatory and demanded compensation. After being given ultimatums to withdraw the article and apologise, Newsdiggers Newspaper chose the court way as they braced themselves for a huge showdown over some properties she was accused of owning as she refused. But when the matter started coming up in court, the Chawama lawmaker decided to withdraw the case as political pundits view it as being afraid of being exposed.

Tasila Lungu as a councilor from Chawama from 2016 to 2021 her salary was K3,000 plus the highest trip allowance being K21,000 when she went to Rwanda has been reported to own massive properties worthy millions of Kwacha.

She is reported to have bought a bank named First Bank at K300 million , flats dotted around Lusaka, Trucks in South Africa, huge lands in Eastern province that even entered the national park and many more properties that her salary could not tally and some issues still active by ACC and other investigative wings.

More details later….