AFRICA FACES SILENT YET DESTRUCTIVE DATA COLONIZATION – MUTATI

Lusaka, Saturday (June 29, 2024)

Minister of Science and Technology, Felix Mutati, asserts that Africa has unwittingly become a victim of a new form of colonization—one that operates silently but poses significant harm in the realm of data space.

Mr. Mutati emphasizes that Zambia is actively addressing the issue by focusing on ethical conduct and inclusiveness as essential building blocks.

He highlights the need to confront challenges related to privacy, data, and biases inherent in AI applications.

This came to light during the official launch of the Future of AI in Africa Conference in Lusaka, organized by Compu-Connect Education Group.

Regarding biases, Mr. Mutati refrains from providing specific examples due to the diverse context.

He, however, points out that some AI systems fail to recognize outcomes because they lack sufficient data for certain scenarios.

Mr. Mutati underscores the urgency of liberating Africa in terms of data.

“Without adequate data collection and protection, biases will persist,” he said.

Mr Mutati laments that whoever controls data wields immense power globally.

“Even within Africa, few individuals trace their family trees using data,” he said.

Mr Mutati warns that if Africa continues to overlook data space colonization, it will remain mere spectators in a world where data shapes destinies.

Meanwhile, Etienne Shardlow, a South African IT Expert and CEO at Symphonise Consulting, highlights Africa’s continued dependence on Western technologies.

He emphasizes the importance of developing AI tools within Africa itself to address the pressing issue.

Mr. Shardlow advocates for an Africa-centric approach to AI, recognizing the need to build solutions that align with the continent’s unique context and challenges.

He said doing so can assert Africa’s independence and drive innovation in the field of artificial intelligence.