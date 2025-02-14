Africa has lost last giant of liberation struggle, Chipakupaku mourns Namibia’s Nujoma



THE Ministry of Defence’s Permanent Secretary, Norman Chipakupaku, expressed profound sorrow following the death of Namibia’s founding father, Dr Sam Nujoma, calling it a loss for Africa and the liberation struggle.



Dr Nujoma died on February 8, after he was hospitalised for over three weeks with an illness from which he “could not recover”, as revealed by Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba in a statement.



Speaking at the Namibian High Commission in the presence of Namibia’s High Commissioner to Zambia, Siyave Haindongo, Chipakupaku

signed the book of condolences and honoured Dr Nujoma’s pivotal role in the liberation of Southern Africa.



“I remember Dr Sam Nujoma as someone who sacrificed for the liberation of

Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and South Africa. He was a huge

pillar in the liberation struggle in this region,” Chipakupaku said.



He noted that Dr Nujoma worked alongside prominent figures like Zambia’s founding President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, Zimbabwe’s Dr. Robert Mugabe, Julius Nyerere of Tanzania, and South Africa’s Nelson Mandela in the fight for independence across the region.



He also reminded the younger generation of the sacrifices made by their forebears for Africa’s freedom emphasising that Zambia and Namibia have maintained strong relations rooted in their shared liberation history.



He noted that the connection between the two countries was further strengthened when Zambia’s 4th President, Rupiah Banda, played a key role in Namibia’s United Nations administration prior to its independence.



In his message of condolence, Chipakupaku described Dr Nujoma as an “African hero” who contributed immensely to the continent’s liberation movements.



Dr Nujoma spearheaded the long fight for freedom from South Africa in 1990 through his Namibia’s liberation movement known as the South West Africa People’s Organisation (Swapo) in the 1960s. He later became president in 1990 leading the nation for 15 years.



Kalemba February 14, 2025