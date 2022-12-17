AFRICA IN NEW DRIVE -HH

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says a new drive is gathering momentum in Africa.

The President says the drive will seek to undertake specific social economic transformation by the year 2063.

President Hichilema said this in delivering his statement at the US Africa Leaders Summit session on Partnering agenda 2063 in Washington DC, United States of America.

The President said to achieve this, African governments have collectively identified key economic sectors that have enormous potential to fully realise the vision.

President Hichilema outlined that Africa has recognized that a well-educated and skilled population will be critical to Africa’s prosperity and promotion of African partnerships.

Mr Hichilema also pointed out that at the country-level, Zambia has significantly increased spending in education through offering free education, massive teacher recruitment, construction of new schools, and the provision of school requisites, particularly

in the rural areas.

Mr. Hichilema also pointed out infrastructure development as a key enabler for higher productivity, economic growth, trade and connectivity as well as economic inclusion.

The US Africa Leaders Summit which started on December 13 to 15th 2022, saw 49 heads of states including African presidents.

The meeting has been focusing on renewed partnerships between Africa and the United States in areas of mutual interest.

ZANIS