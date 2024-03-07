AFRICAMapped: Breaking Down the $3 Trillion African Economy by Country

Breaking Down the $3 Trillion African Economy by Country

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

Home to 1.4 billion people, the nations of the African continent are widely diverse; not just in culture and language, but also in economic output.

We visualize the 2024 gross domestic product (GDP) projections for African countries from International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates, last updated in October 2023. The data is in current USD, and does not include projections for Eritrea. See less

Comments

Brian Mulenga

The information from the IMF is cooked , and so for someone to base their mapping on such erroneous data is disingenuous. Thus the above mapping is faulty and should not be given any credence.

