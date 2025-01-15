African Development Bank Group, World Bank Group, African Union, and Tanzanian Government to host Africa Energy Summit

What: Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit

Who: The African Development Bank Group, the World Bank Group, the African Union, the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania and development partners

Where: Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

When: 27 – 28 January 2025

The African Development Bank Group, the World Bank Group, the African Union, and the Tanzanian government will host a landmark summit for African Heads of State and Government in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The Africa Energy Summit will bring together African heads of state and government, private sector leaders, development partners and donors, sector experts, civil society organizations, and members of academia, to mobilize and secure the financial resources, partnerships, and political commitment required to achieve the bold and ambitious Mission 300 plan and consolidate progress already made by African countries towards universal electrification.

Mission 300 was launched in April 2024 by the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank Group to provide access to electricity to 300 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030. It will combine increased infrastructure investment and comprehensive policy reforms across the entire electricity supply chain, to transform lives and improve livelihoods and communities across the continent.

Nearly 600 million Africans have no access to electricity, representing about 83 percent of the global energy deficit.

Accelerating the pace of electrification in Africa is urgent – and within reach.

For more information about the summit, click here(link is external).

Follow the conversation online using the hashtag #PoweringAfrica.